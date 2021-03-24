Teachers Get Slight Pay Raise, But LPS Contributing More
(KFOR NEWS March 24, 2021) The Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday voted to approve a contract agreement between the Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year.
The agreement approved by a vote of LEA members provides a total compensation package increase of 1.53% for the 2021-22 school year. The agreement includes the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and step movement (approximately $500 to $1,800) for certificated staff. The agreement also includes a reduction in the 191-day teacher calendar by two professional development/teacher work days, and a reduction in the Extra Standard budget (for activities and athletics).
LPS says the agreement represents a careful balance between recognizing the valuable contributions our teachers make for Lincoln Public Schools – especially as front-line workers during a pandemic – while also acknowledging the recent revenue decline including a significant drop in state aid.
