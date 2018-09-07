Tecumseh Prison Disturbance Resolved

A disturbance at the Tecumseh state prison is over. It started around 10 am Friday, according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, when the computerized doors of one cell block were opened accidentally. The inmates were in their cells at the time, were directed to remain in inside, but some came out into the gallery, refusing to return to their cells.

No staff members were on the gallery at the time the doors opened. One inmate was assaulted by one or more of the others and received serious injuries. The injured inmate was removed from the gallery and was last listed in serious but stable condition at a Lincoln Hospital. Another inmate sustained non-serious injuries, the cause of which has not been determined.

Staff members used Pepper Spray in an attempt to clear the gallery and return the inmates to their cells. The inmates refused, however, and started a fire in a cell. The Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department was called and contained the fire to one cell.

The Corrections Department’s emergency response team was activated and was about to enter the gallery, according to the statement, when the incident resolved with the inmates returning to their cells. No staff members were injured, but one received medical attention for possible smoke exposure.

A Corrections Department spokesman said all inmates have been accounted for. The remainder of the facility was not involved, but was placed in “modified operations.” Friday afternoon visits were cancelled.

Two inmates died in a riot at the Tecumseh Prison in 2017. Two others died, and two million dollars damage was done by another riot there in 2015.