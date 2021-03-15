Tecumseh Prison Staffer Injured In Assault
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Sunday, resulting in a serious injury.
The inmate approached the staff person and punched him several times in the head. Additional staff assisted the original staff member in restraining the inmate. The staff member received treatment at a local hospital for injuries to his head.
Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
