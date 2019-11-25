Tecumseh Prison To Extend Shift Hours
Courtesy of NET
Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), has announced that the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution will be making the transition to 12-hour shifts. The new schedule will officially begin December 4, 2019. Between now and then, executive staff members of that facility will be working to develop the new schedule.The new schedule will run from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Shift staff will work four consecutive 12 hour days with three days off.
“The contract with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees requires that I declare a staffing emergency in order to make the shift from eight hour to 12- hour days,”“This is the same procedure that we followed last month when the staffing schedule was changed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.” explained Director Frakes. Once the new schedule is finalized, it will be communicated to those who live and work at the facility, as well as volunteers and others who conduct various activities there.
Frakes said it would not be necessary to place TSCI in lockdown as a prelude to announcing the new schedule, as happened at the penitentiary.“There were many factors contributing to the need to place NSP on lockdown while the schedules were revised and implemented. By capitalizing on the lessons learned, we will not need the same level of staff resources focused on creating the required changes,” said Director Frakes.
He would not venture to guess when TSCI would be able to resume its normal schedule.“The staffing challenges at TSCI are different than those at the state penitentiary, or even Omaha for that matter. TSCI and NSP are certainly the focus of our hiring and retention efforts right now. If we can address those shortages, the entire system will be in a much healthier state.”
Last month, NDCS launched several new initiatives including a $10,000 hiring bonus for new corporals hired at NSP, TSCI and at the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Teammates can also earn up to $10,000 by referring corporals for hire, if they remain on the job for three years. Director Frakes announced today that staff members at TSCI who are still employed as of January 31, 2020 will receive an automatic $500 bonus.
