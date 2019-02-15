Teen Accused Of Pulling Weapon On Another Student

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A teen has been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for terroristic threats and using a weapon during a fight at school on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police say the fight happened in the locker room at Goodrich Middle School, shortly after classes started. A student allegedly pulled out a knife during an argument, but didn’t hurt the other student.

Police say a school resource officer was contacted by school staff about the incident.

The weapon appeared to be a basic folding knife, according to investigators.

