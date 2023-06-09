Teen Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of a Collision In Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old late Thursday morning, after he crashed into a vehicle and fled the scene on the eastside of downtown.

The collision happened around 17th and “K”, where Rony Martinez was eastbound on “K” Street and ran a red light, hitting an SUV that was northbound on 17th, causing it to roll onto its top. The 42-year-old woman in the SUV only suffered minor injuries.

The car Martinez was in was later tracked down near 21st and “G” Streets. Martinez was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident, cited for DUI, driving on a revoked license, violating a traffic signal and driving without an interlock device.