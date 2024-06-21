LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–A teenager is in custody at the Youth Detention Center for having a stolen gun and some drugs.

On Thursday, Lincoln Police, the SWAT Team and the Gang Unit used a search warrant at a home near 86th and Leighton and recovered a stolen 5.56 rifle, another rifle, 117.5 grams of marijuana and some money. On Sunday, an 18-year-old talked to police about a theft that happened near 60th and Fremont, after giving the 17-year-old a ride.

Both teens were hanging out for a while before the 17-year-old left. The 18-year-old reported his rifle, a 50-round drum magazine and 150 rounds of ammunition were missing from his vehicle.

The 17-year-old was arrested and lodged in the Youth Detention Center for possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony II drug violation, and possession of money while violating statute 28-416.