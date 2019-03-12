Teen Arrested for Stealing Running Car

A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday night after stealing a running car at a Casey’s gas station near 48th and Fremont.

Officers later found the car crashed in the Air Park neighborhood and saw Austin Baldwin fleeing the scene. When officers were setting a perimeter, Baldwin approached an officer and asked what all the commotion was about. Information officer Angela Sands said that’s when the officer noticed he looked familiar.

“Baldwin matched the description of the person observed running from the car and the person observed in video stealing the car. The K9 tracked the exact path Baldwin ran and officers were able to match his shoes to the prints in the snow. Baldwin also left items in the car after he wrecked,” Sands told KFOR News.

Baldwin was arrested for theft, driving under suspension, and careless driving.