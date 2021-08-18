Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Outside Edgewood Theater

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 18)–There is new information on the August 2nd shooting outside of the Edgewood Movie Theater near 56th and Highway 2, where Lincoln Police have made an arrest.
On Wednesday, LPD said that a 17-year-old Lincoln boy was arrested August 11 in connection to the shooting case, as an accessory to a felony. Police say while officers were processing the scene, they located a picture button with a 17-year-old boy’s photo on it. Surveillance video shows that same 17-year-old was driving a car that arrived at the shopping center before the shooting and then left afterwards.
The teen was arrested August 11 and put in the youth assessment center.