Teen Assaults LPD Officer During Weekend
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–A teen who had an outstanding warrant has been arrested for assaulting a Lincoln Police officer over the weekend. Police say it happened early Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Walmart at 27th and Jamie Lane.
A 16-year-old with an outstanding warrant was in a car and when officers tried to take him into custody, the teen punched the officer several times in the face and tried to take off. The teen was captured a short time later.
Other people inside the vehicle were questioned by Lincoln Police and said the 16-year-old had a backpack in the vehicle, believing there was a gun inside. A Glock 9mm handgun with five magazines was in the backpack and it was one of three guns stolen from a southern Lancaster County home recently.
The teen arrested kicked the inside of the police cruiser, causing $1,000 damage to a camera system. The 16-year-old was turned over to the Youth Attention Center for carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism, assault on a police officer and the outstanding warrant.
Police say the officer suffered bruises and abrasions; however, they did not require treatment at a medical facility.