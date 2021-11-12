Teen Believed To Be Responsible For Vape Shop Burglaries, Larceny Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 12)–A 15-year-old has been identified as being involved in two vape shop burglaries, along with a string of larcenies across Lincoln and had been the subject of a missing juvenile report.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Friday morning said that officers were called around 8am Thursday to the area of Southwood Drive and Highway 2 on reports of larcenies from vehicles, where credit/debit cards, keys, wallets and loose change were stolen. Two hours later, officers were following up on a missing juvenile case and contacted the 15-year-old at his home in the 300 block of Gaslight Lane.
Spilker says the responding officer recognized clothing the teen had on as the same seen on security video from the Wednesday morning burglary at Trek CBD off of 27th and “T” Street. Police then talked to a parent, who gave permission to search the home. Officers found stolen property from that vape shop, plus the break-in Thursday morning at Kure CBD and Vape at 33rd and Pioneers. There were also several credit and debit cards found.
The 15 year old was referred for two counts of burglary and felony criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices. There was a second suspect in the 33rd and Pioneers burglary, but no arrest has been made.