Teen Charged for April Train Derailment in Bennet

A still shot from video taken of the April 21, 2024 train derailment in Bennet. (Courtesy of Capital City Rail Productions/YouTube)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN July 26)–The 17-year-old boy accused of tampering with a rail line and filming a train derailment on the southside of Bennet back in April has now been charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in Lancaster County Court.

Those charges were filed by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. The derailment caused $350,000 in damages and was captured on video by the teen, who is a train enthusiast and puts train videos on a YouTube page.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, reports that County Attorney Pat Condon’s office intends to try the teen as an adult, after filing a motion to move the case from juvenile court to county court.