Teen Cited After Crashing Stolen Pickup Truck In NW Lincoln

The scene of a crash at NW 56th and West Adams streets from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 where a stolen truck hit a utility pole. No one was hurt. (Photo Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–A stolen pickup truck was crashed into a utility pole in northwest Lincoln on Friday by a 14-year-old boy.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the truck was stolen last Thursday from the 800 block of Saltillo Road, with the keys in the ignition. Then early Friday afternoon, someone saw the truck crashed into a pole near NW 56th and West Adams.

The 14-year-old and two other teens got out and ran away. All three were later found near 10th and Superior and taken into custody. Houchin says the 14-year-old boy admitted to stealing the vehicle and he was cited for several charges, including felony theft.