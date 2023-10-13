Teen Rescued From Storm Sewer Drain in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–A teenager was rescued from a storm drain in the Havelock area late Thursday night.

Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez tells KFOR News an officer was flagged down in the area of 64th and Logan about a 17-year-old stuck in a storm sewer drain about a block away. An officer found the teen in the drain just north of 65th and Kearney, near Ballard Field, and called Lincoln Fire and Rescue for help.

Rescue crews got the 17-year-old removed and he was turned over to his mother. No injuries to report and no reason given why the teen was in the storm sewer.