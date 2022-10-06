Teen Stabbed Near Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her left arm, after she and another female got into a fight near a bus stop in the area of 11th and “N” Streets late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police.

Witnesses told investigators there were two men initially fighting each other, when the female, described as being in her 20s with dark hair in braids and wearing blue short-sleeved shirt and shorts, got mad and yelled a racial slur toward the men. Police Captain Todd Kocian on Thursday said the slur upset the 16-year-old and led to another fight with the woman.

During the fight, the teen was stabbed with “an unknown bladed instrument” and the suspect took off southbound on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information or video capturing what happened, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.