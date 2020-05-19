Teen Suspected In Fairbury Shooting Monday Night Arrested At Northwest Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–An incident in Fairbury on Monday night led to several shots being fired, with one person being wounded and a suspect on the run. That suspect was eventually found inside a northwest Lincoln home early Tuesday morning.
A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says around 9pm Monday, there was a call about shots fired at a Fairbury home. When deputies showed up, they found a 31-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Fairbury hospital and later transported by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Meanwhile, deputies developed a 17-year-old male as a suspect, possibly driving a dark-colored smaller SUV or car.
Just before 1:30am Tuesday, Jefferson County authorities got word the teen was heading to Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation and eventually found the teen at a home near NW 55th and West Partridge Lane in the Air Park area. The 17-year-old was taken into custody and was awaiting to be transported back to Jefferson County.
The investigation is still ongoing.