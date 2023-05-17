Teenage Girl Taken To Hospital After Argument With Man At State Capitol Building

LINCOLN, NE–(News Release May 17)–Tuesday evening at 8:05 p.m., NSP Capitol Security observed an altercation between multiple people on the second floor of the capitol building.

During the incident, a man and a teenage girl were arguing. The girl ripped a pamphlet and dropped it on the man. The man tossed another pamphlet from the ground and threw it at the man. A capitol Security guard then stepped in to separate those involved. The girl reported that a piece of paper had hit her in the face. The girl’s mother called 911 and both Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded. The girl was transported to the hospital. NSP is not aware of any physical injuries. The man was removed from the building by Capitol Security.

The Lincoln Police Department investigated the incident and no citations were issued.