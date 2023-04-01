Teenager Dead After Reported Shooting Late Friday in North-Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–Lincoln Police say an 18-year-old is dead, after an apparent shooting that happened in north-central Lincoln late Friday night.

According to a news release sent to KFOR News, officers were called around 11:30pm to the 1800 block of North 27th Street, which is off of the corner of 27th and Fair streets, on a report of gunshots. Investigators contacted several people fleeing a house party.

A short time later, police say an 18-year-old Lincoln man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds and soon after died from his injuries. Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of family members and further investigation.

Police are working to find out who may be responsible and if you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.