Teens Assaulted and Robbed of Vehicle Early Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Two teens were assaulted, after they confronted a group of people near a car belonging to one of the victims parked by the playground at Antelope Park early Tuesday morning.
Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News an 18-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend were hanging out around the playground area, when they saw the group around her 2008 white Pontiac Grand Prix. Both teens tried to contact the group, but were assaulted and one of the suspects took the keys from her. Two or three people from the group stole the car, while the others took off in possibly another vehicle.
Officers showed up shortly after 1am and one of the victims had some facial injuries, but didn’t seek any medical attention. The license plate of the victim’s vehicle is a Nebraska plate with the number WFV 560.
If you have information on where this car may be at, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.