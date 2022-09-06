Teens Captured Following Reports of Two Break-Ins on Monday Evening

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating a couple of burglary cases reported Monday evening at a daycare and later at a church.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were first called to the Bubbles and Blocks at 4930 Lindberg Street, where a fire alarm was going off. Officers found one of the front windows shattered and that a fire extinguisher had been discharged.

Almost an hour later, officers were called to Good Shepard Presbyterian Church at 8300 East Pointe Road, on a report of two juvenile males breaking windows. Contact was made with a 15-year-old male that was compliant, while a second 15-year-old male took off on foot. That second teen was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Sgt. Vollmer says the description of both teens fit the one reported on the Bubbles and Blocks security video.

Both teens were referred for criminal mischief and lodged at the Youth Assessment Center.