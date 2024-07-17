Teens Captured in Stolen Vehicle, Accused of Pointing Weapon at People

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–There’s additional information from a story you heard on KFOR News Wednesday morning about a group of teens, who allegedly stole a car sometime Monday into Tuesday and later were pointing a gun toward people across Lincoln.

The 2020 Kia Optima was stolen Monday night into Tuesday morning from a home near SW 10th and West Washington. Three teens in that vehicle on Tuesday afternoon were scene driving by and one of them pointed a gun out the passenger side toward a 66-year-old man near NW 50th and West Superior, as he was checking his mailbox, and at a 46-year-old man while driving near 9th and “B” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers found the Optima at 9th and “O” and pursued it, until it crashed in the 3700 block of West “O” Street after hitting a light pole. A brief pursuit happened and three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, were taken into custody.

A weapon found in the vehicle was recovered and turned out to be a BB gun.

Captain Kocian says the 16-year-old was put in the Youth Detention Center for terroristic threats, the 14-year-old was also lodged there for theft by unlawful taking and accessory to a Class III felony. The 15-year-old was referred for refuse to comply with order of police and released to a parent.

