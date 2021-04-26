Teens Caught After Stealing A Purse From A Woman Walking Into Retailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A group of juveniles allegedly committed a robbery outside of a Lincoln retailer on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to Schaefer’s off of 48th and “R”, where a 48-year-old woman told officers she was walking inside when she saw the group of juveniles and one of them ran up and grabbed her purse. Police say the teen male pulled on the purse until one of the handles broke and ran off with it.
Officers looked over security video from the store that showed everything that happened. Police say investigators saw two 14-year-old males walking into the 500 block of North 48th Street. Those teens were detained and their parents were contacted.
One of the teens has been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for robbery, while the other was for aid and abet robbery, before being turned over to their parents. The purse was recovered nearby.