Teens Robbed At Gunpoint During Hold Up At Rural Lincoln Home on Wednesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–Thieves get into a rural southeast Lincoln home on Wednesday afternoon, taking a safe at gunpoint, but deputies managed to track down one of the two suspects and the stolen belongings.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday said that deputies were called to the home near 63rd and Yankee Hill Road, on a report of two men that pushed their way passed one teenager home along, while knocking down another to get to a closet where the safe was located. Inside the safe was jewelry worth $15,000, plus some medicine and an Apple iPhone.
Wagner says the victims reported that one of them was forced to the ground at gunpoint. Once the suspects took off with the safe, deputies were able to locate it when an app used to find an iPhone pinpointed where it was at. Wagner says deputies were able to take a 17-year-old into custody, while the other suspect is still missing. Footage from the home video security system helped in locating the first suspect.
So far, all the items in the safe have been recovered, but the safe itself and a gun supposedly used in the robbery have not been recovered.
Sheriff Wagner says both teens were home, while their parents were away. No one was hurt.