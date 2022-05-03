Street Closures and Detours

(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2022) Beginning Tuesday, May 3rd, West South Street between South First and Southwest Fifth streets will be closed for utility work.
Black Hills Energy will be repairing a gas main at the Salt Creek Bridge. The Salt Creek Levee Trail will remain open. Access to businesses will only be maintained up to the bridge on either side. Work is scheduled to be completed after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4th.
The recommended detour is South Ninth Street to Van Dorn Street to South Folsom Street to South Street or seek an alternate route.
Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
Daily Closures on Portions of West “A” Street Continue
Beginning Wednesday, May 4th, West “A” Street between Southwest 31st Street and Timber Ridge Road will close daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility relocation work. The street will reopen during morning and evening rush hours. Access to homes will be maintained. This segment is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 13th.
The recommended detour is South Coddington Avenue to West Van Dorn to Southwest 40th Street to West “A” Street. StarTran bus stops will be closed at Northwest Eighth and West “A” streets, and on South Folsom Street between West “A” and West “B” streets.
Barricades will be in place during traffic closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
Detour at West “A” and South Folsom Intersection to Change May 3rd
Beginning Tuesday, May 3rd, the detour for the roundabout installation at West “A” and South Folsom Street will change due to utility work on West South Street. The new recommended detour is as follows:
The utility work is scheduled to be completed and West South Street reopened early Thursday, May 5th. Following the detour change, the roundabout project will continue on the West “A” and South Folsom streets between West Washington and West “C” streets. Sidewalks in the area will remain closed. StarTran Route 51-West “A” bus stops in this area will remain closed. This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed by May 31st.
The West “A” Street Improvement Project is a large street enhancement project to provide new roundabouts, pavement, driveway connections and sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps, utility improvements, concrete pads at bus stops, and upgraded LED street lighting. This project will improve traffic flow, connectivity, and efficiency in this area.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Drivers are encouraged to use the recommended detours and to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciate the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
