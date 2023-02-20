Ten Lincoln Players Make The Shrine Bowl Roster
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 19)–Today, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game and introduced the teams at their annual Player Press Conference at the Scottish Rite Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Head Coaches together with their Associate Head Coaches and Assistant Coaches, each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2023 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
|NORTH
|SOUTH
|Isaac Conner
|Bennington
|TJ Fitzpatrick
|Plattsmouth
|Blayke Moore
|Gretna
|Jack Baptista
|Lincoln Southwest
|CharMar Brown
|Creighton Prep
|Will Potratz
|Lincoln East
|Tre’Vionne Brown
|Omaha North
|Garret Hoefs
|Lincoln Lutheran
|Liam Blaser
|Columbus
|Kegan Mountain
|Millard West
|Te’shaun Porter
|Omaha North
|Hayden Frank
|Malcolm
|Trey Bird
|Bennington
|Jared Kuhl
|Platteview
|Za’Kye Parrott
|Omaha Burke
|Jackson Hinrichs
|Holdrege
|Abram Scholting
|Pierce
|Treyven Beckman
|Kearney High
|Braxton Borer
|Columbus Lakeview
|Carson Kudlacek
|Hastings St. Cecilia
|Ezra Vedral
|Creighton Prep
|Antown Carter
|Boys Town
|Lance Brester
|Howells
|Micah Hackbart
|Seward
|Will Benson
|Mt. Micahel Benedictine
|Hudson Holloway
|Ralston
|Zach Fox
|Wahoo
|Keegan Shuler
|Hitchcock County
|Jdyn Bullion
|Bellevue West
|Caleb Newell
|Lincoln Southwest
|Kolten Tilford
|North Platte
|Easton Weber
|Bruning-Davenport
|Kyle Kasik
|Leigh
|Aiden Planer
|Lincoln East
|Karter Kerkman
|Norfolk Catholic
|Carlos Collazo
|Aurora
|Dane Larsen
|Blair
|Cooper Skrobecki
|Waverly
|Zach Krajicek
|Yutan
|Charlie Johnson
|Waverly
|Colton Marsh
|Grand Island
|Lance Rucker
|Millard South
|Jackson Bos
|Norfolk
|Cole Reilly
|Lincoln Lutheran
|Josiah Mobley
|Scottsbluff
|Adam Dugger
|McCook
|Grant Arens
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|Dalton Snodgrass
|York
|Jonathan Barfield
|Omaha Benson
|Barrett Van Deun
|Millard West
|Jay Steffen
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|Luke Lambert
|Ashland-Greenwood
|Dawson Raabe
|Pierce
|Dylan Bahe
|Arapahoe
|Bridger Rice
|Ord
|Cael Dembinski
|DC West
|Seagan Packet
|Blair
|Jack Allen
|Aurora
|Sam Boettcher
|Ord
|Sal Nacarelli
|Gross Catholic
|Jace Wheeler
|Papillion LaVIsta
|Kadence Velde
|York
|Elijah Hintz
|Battle Creek
|Tyler Castle
|Pius X
|Carter Jorth
|Elkhorn South
|Eli Kehler
|McCook
|Max Hogan
|Millard North
|Payton McDonald
|Westside
|Chris Frazier
|Millard North
|Henri Supenski
|Papillion South
|Aidan Betz
|Elkhorn
|Leighton Weber
|Adams Central
|Ethan Stuhr
|Gretna
|Carson Almgren
|Omaha Gross
|Cooper Weitzel
|Fremont Bergan
|Ashton Gragg
|Central City
|Elliott Nottlemann
|Bancroft-Rosalie
|Adonis Hutchinson
|Lincoln High
|Nolan Eloe
|Amherst
|Erza Stewart
|Platteview
|Alex Phelps
|Wayne
|Ethan Roberts
|Bellevue East
|Victor Isele
|GI Northwest
|Jack Dahlgren
|Kearney High
|Jackson Roberts
|Boone Central
|Ayden Barnby
|Papillion South
|Maxwell Fremarek
|Lakeview
|Kade Seip
|Lincoln North Star
|Caleb Kinkaid
|North Platte
|Nate McCashland
|Lincoln Southeast
|COACHES
|COACHES
|Michael Huffman, HC
|Bellevue West
|Mark McLaughlin, HC
|Platteview
|Kurt Frenzen, AHC
|Lakeview
|Kyle Peterson, AHC
|Aurora
|Larry Martin, AHC
|Omaha North
|Brandon Cool, AHC
|Kearney
|Mike Pokorski, AC
|Bellevue West
|Adam Kuhl, AC
|Platteview
|Wade McVey, AC
|Bellevue West
|Nick Smith, AC
|Platteview
|Trae Bradburn, AC
|Bennington
|Ryan Stieren, AC
|Papillion South
|Jeff Bargen, AC
|Lakeview
|Cole Ashby, AC
|Aurora
|Aaron Rudloff, AC
|Lakeview
|Wade Halversen, AC
|Westside
|Jimmy Biggs, AC
|Omaha North
|James McCartney, AC
|Grand Island
|Alonzo Tapp, AC
|Lakeview
|Darren Van Winkle, AC
|Kearney
|Ricky Thurston, AC
|Omaha North
|Kyle Peters, AC
|Kearney
|Jarod Meysenburg, AC
|Omaha Westview
|Matt Brackham, AC
|York
About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s premier high school all-star sports event. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Children’s. Since its inception in 1958, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl has annually donated more than $2M to Shriners Children’s. Last year, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl raised more than $100,000 for Shriners Children’s.
Shriners Children’s is a healthcare system of over 200 access points committed to reaching as many children as possible, wherever they may live, and offering them unique, patient-centered, wrap-around care. For most of its history, the health care system has been known as Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners Children’s three-part mission has one goal: to change and improve lives by caring for patients, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
The 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.NEShrineBowl.org.