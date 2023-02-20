KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Ten Lincoln Players Make The Shrine Bowl Roster

February 20, 2023 8:53AM CST
Share
Ten Lincoln Players Make The Shrine Bowl Roster
Shrine Bowl (Courtesy of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl).

LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 19)–Today, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game and introduced the teams at their annual Player Press Conference at the Scottish Rite Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Head Coaches together with their Associate Head Coaches and Assistant Coaches, each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2023 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

 

NORTH SOUTH
Isaac Conner Bennington TJ Fitzpatrick Plattsmouth
Blayke Moore Gretna Jack Baptista Lincoln Southwest
CharMar Brown Creighton Prep Will Potratz Lincoln East
Tre’Vionne Brown Omaha North Garret Hoefs Lincoln Lutheran
Liam Blaser Columbus Kegan Mountain Millard West
Te’shaun Porter Omaha North Hayden Frank Malcolm
Trey Bird Bennington Jared  Kuhl Platteview
Za’Kye Parrott Omaha Burke Jackson  Hinrichs Holdrege
Abram Scholting Pierce Treyven Beckman Kearney High
Braxton Borer Columbus Lakeview Carson Kudlacek Hastings St. Cecilia
Ezra Vedral Creighton Prep Antown Carter Boys Town
Lance Brester Howells Micah Hackbart Seward
Will Benson Mt. Micahel Benedictine Hudson Holloway Ralston
Zach Fox Wahoo Keegan Shuler Hitchcock County
Jdyn Bullion Bellevue West Caleb Newell Lincoln Southwest
Kolten Tilford North Platte Easton Weber Bruning-Davenport
Kyle Kasik Leigh Aiden Planer Lincoln East
Karter Kerkman Norfolk Catholic Carlos Collazo Aurora
Dane Larsen Blair Cooper Skrobecki Waverly
Zach Krajicek Yutan Charlie Johnson Waverly
Colton Marsh Grand Island Lance Rucker Millard South
Jackson Bos Norfolk Cole Reilly Lincoln Lutheran
Josiah Mobley Scottsbluff Adam Dugger McCook
Grant Arens Hartington Cedar Catholic Dalton Snodgrass York
Jonathan Barfield Omaha Benson Barrett Van Deun Millard West
Jay Steffen Hartington Cedar Catholic Luke Lambert Ashland-Greenwood
Dawson Raabe Pierce Dylan Bahe Arapahoe
Bridger Rice Ord Cael Dembinski DC West
Seagan Packet Blair Jack Allen Aurora
Sam Boettcher Ord Sal Nacarelli Gross Catholic
Jace Wheeler Papillion LaVIsta Kadence Velde York
Elijah Hintz Battle Creek Tyler Castle Pius X
Carter Jorth Elkhorn South Eli Kehler McCook
Max  Hogan Millard North Payton  McDonald Westside
Chris  Frazier Millard North Henri Supenski Papillion South
Aidan Betz Elkhorn Leighton Weber Adams Central
Ethan  Stuhr Gretna Carson Almgren Omaha Gross
Cooper Weitzel Fremont Bergan Ashton Gragg Central City
Elliott Nottlemann Bancroft-Rosalie Adonis Hutchinson Lincoln High
Nolan Eloe Amherst Erza Stewart Platteview
Alex Phelps Wayne Ethan  Roberts Bellevue East
Victor Isele GI Northwest Jack Dahlgren Kearney High
Jackson Roberts Boone Central Ayden Barnby Papillion South
Maxwell Fremarek Lakeview Kade Seip Lincoln North Star
Caleb Kinkaid North Platte Nate McCashland Lincoln Southeast
COACHES COACHES
Michael Huffman, HC Bellevue West Mark McLaughlin, HC Platteview
Kurt Frenzen, AHC Lakeview Kyle Peterson, AHC Aurora
Larry Martin, AHC Omaha North Brandon Cool, AHC Kearney
Mike Pokorski, AC Bellevue West Adam Kuhl, AC Platteview
Wade McVey, AC Bellevue West Nick Smith, AC Platteview
Trae Bradburn, AC Bennington Ryan Stieren, AC Papillion South
Jeff Bargen, AC Lakeview Cole Ashby, AC Aurora
Aaron Rudloff, AC Lakeview Wade Halversen, AC Westside
Jimmy Biggs, AC Omaha North James McCartney, AC Grand Island
Alonzo Tapp, AC Lakeview Darren Van Winkle, AC Kearney
Ricky Thurston, AC Omaha North Kyle Peters, AC Kearney
Jarod Meysenburg, AC Omaha Westview Matt Brackham, AC York

About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s premier high school all-star sports event.  It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Children’s. Since its inception in 1958, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl has annually donated more than $2M to Shriners Children’s. Last year, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl raised more than $100,000 for Shriners Children’s.

Shriners Children’s is a healthcare system of over 200 access points committed to reaching as many children as possible, wherever they may live, and offering them unique, patient-centered, wrap-around care. For most of its history, the health care system has been known as Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners Children’s three-part mission has one goal: to change and improve lives by caring for patients, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

The 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney.  For more information, visit www.NEShrineBowl.org.

Lincoln News