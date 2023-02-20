Ten Lincoln Players Make The Shrine Bowl Roster

Shrine Bowl (Courtesy of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl).

LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 19)–Today, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game and introduced the teams at their annual Player Press Conference at the Scottish Rite Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Head Coaches together with their Associate Head Coaches and Assistant Coaches, each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2023 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

NORTH SOUTH Isaac Conner Bennington TJ Fitzpatrick Plattsmouth Blayke Moore Gretna Jack Baptista Lincoln Southwest CharMar Brown Creighton Prep Will Potratz Lincoln East Tre’Vionne Brown Omaha North Garret Hoefs Lincoln Lutheran Liam Blaser Columbus Kegan Mountain Millard West Te’shaun Porter Omaha North Hayden Frank Malcolm Trey Bird Bennington Jared Kuhl Platteview Za’Kye Parrott Omaha Burke Jackson Hinrichs Holdrege Abram Scholting Pierce Treyven Beckman Kearney High Braxton Borer Columbus Lakeview Carson Kudlacek Hastings St. Cecilia Ezra Vedral Creighton Prep Antown Carter Boys Town Lance Brester Howells Micah Hackbart Seward Will Benson Mt. Micahel Benedictine Hudson Holloway Ralston Zach Fox Wahoo Keegan Shuler Hitchcock County Jdyn Bullion Bellevue West Caleb Newell Lincoln Southwest Kolten Tilford North Platte Easton Weber Bruning-Davenport Kyle Kasik Leigh Aiden Planer Lincoln East Karter Kerkman Norfolk Catholic Carlos Collazo Aurora Dane Larsen Blair Cooper Skrobecki Waverly Zach Krajicek Yutan Charlie Johnson Waverly Colton Marsh Grand Island Lance Rucker Millard South Jackson Bos Norfolk Cole Reilly Lincoln Lutheran Josiah Mobley Scottsbluff Adam Dugger McCook Grant Arens Hartington Cedar Catholic Dalton Snodgrass York Jonathan Barfield Omaha Benson Barrett Van Deun Millard West Jay Steffen Hartington Cedar Catholic Luke Lambert Ashland-Greenwood Dawson Raabe Pierce Dylan Bahe Arapahoe Bridger Rice Ord Cael Dembinski DC West Seagan Packet Blair Jack Allen Aurora Sam Boettcher Ord Sal Nacarelli Gross Catholic Jace Wheeler Papillion LaVIsta Kadence Velde York Elijah Hintz Battle Creek Tyler Castle Pius X Carter Jorth Elkhorn South Eli Kehler McCook Max Hogan Millard North Payton McDonald Westside Chris Frazier Millard North Henri Supenski Papillion South Aidan Betz Elkhorn Leighton Weber Adams Central Ethan Stuhr Gretna Carson Almgren Omaha Gross Cooper Weitzel Fremont Bergan Ashton Gragg Central City Elliott Nottlemann Bancroft-Rosalie Adonis Hutchinson Lincoln High Nolan Eloe Amherst Erza Stewart Platteview Alex Phelps Wayne Ethan Roberts Bellevue East Victor Isele GI Northwest Jack Dahlgren Kearney High Jackson Roberts Boone Central Ayden Barnby Papillion South Maxwell Fremarek Lakeview Kade Seip Lincoln North Star Caleb Kinkaid North Platte Nate McCashland Lincoln Southeast COACHES COACHES Michael Huffman, HC Bellevue West Mark McLaughlin, HC Platteview Kurt Frenzen, AHC Lakeview Kyle Peterson, AHC Aurora Larry Martin, AHC Omaha North Brandon Cool, AHC Kearney Mike Pokorski, AC Bellevue West Adam Kuhl, AC Platteview Wade McVey, AC Bellevue West Nick Smith, AC Platteview Trae Bradburn, AC Bennington Ryan Stieren, AC Papillion South Jeff Bargen, AC Lakeview Cole Ashby, AC Aurora Aaron Rudloff, AC Lakeview Wade Halversen, AC Westside Jimmy Biggs, AC Omaha North James McCartney, AC Grand Island Alonzo Tapp, AC Lakeview Darren Van Winkle, AC Kearney Ricky Thurston, AC Omaha North Kyle Peters, AC Kearney Jarod Meysenburg, AC Omaha Westview Matt Brackham, AC York

About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s premier high school all-star sports event. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Children’s. Since its inception in 1958, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl has annually donated more than $2M to Shriners Children’s. Last year, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl raised more than $100,000 for Shriners Children’s.

Shriners Children’s is a healthcare system of over 200 access points committed to reaching as many children as possible, wherever they may live, and offering them unique, patient-centered, wrap-around care. For most of its history, the health care system has been known as Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners Children’s three-part mission has one goal: to change and improve lives by caring for patients, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

The 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.NEShrineBowl.org.