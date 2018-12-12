Tentative Plan Set For Teachers Salaries

The Lincoln Education Association and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a two-year contract covering the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 school years – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday.

The proposed agreement covers about 3,650 LPS employees who are teachers, librarians, nurses, social workers, counselors, school psychologists, speech language pathologists and early childhood and home-based teachers.

The 2019-2020 tentative agreement – voted on and overwhelmingly approved by LEA membership – provides a total compensation package increase of 3.04 percent for the 2019-20 school year, which includes salary increases of 2.35 percent, increases in Extra Standard, Social Security and retirement costs – and a 4.99 percent increase in health insurance premiums. Each full-time employee would receive a $1,300 salary increase. The base salary for a new teacher would increase by $800 to $45,956. (Extra standard is a stipend for a duty in addition to normal day assignments, such as serving as a team leader, coach, workshop leader, etc.)

The 2020-2021 tentative agreement – voted on and approved by LEA membership – provides a total compensation package increase of 2.69 percent for the 2020-21 school year, which includes salary increases of 2.30 percent, increases in Extra Standard, Social Security and retirement costs – and a 4.99 percent increase in health insurance premiums. Each full-time employee would receive a $1,300 salary increase. The base salary for a new teacher would increase by $800 to $46,756.

The Lincoln Board of Education conducted the first reading of the contract at the Dec. 11 meeting and will take final action on the tentative agreement at the Board meeting set for 6 p.m. Jan. 8.