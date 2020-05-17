Tenth NDCS Staff Member Positive For COVID-19 At State Penitentiary
Furnished by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
On Saturday Director Scott R. Frakes announced that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the number of NDCS staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 10.
READ MORE: Lancaster County Jail Reports Second Case Of COVID-19 In Inmate Population