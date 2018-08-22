Term Limits Group Turns In Signatures: Mayor Questions Motive

A group hoping to place a three term limit on Lincoln’s Mayors says it has enough signatures. They turned in around 5,700 signatures at the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office Wednesday. Those signatures will be delivered to the City-County Election Commissioner, who will check the names against voter registration rolls and make sure all signers are registered voters who reside in Lincoln. The group hopes to pass the measure in November and make incumbent mayor Chris Beutler ineligible for a fourth term in the upcoming spring election.

The Beutler Campaign, questioned the group’s motives. “Today, a few Republican elitists​, under the false guise of bipartisanship,​ decided to move forward with their plan to tamper with the electoral process and the fairness of elections that the residents of Lincoln expect and deserve,” said Brandon Bayer, campaign manager for Beutler’s re-election campaign. “This is a last-minute Hail Mary pass targeted at one individual that they have been unable to beat in previous elections. Their slogan seems to be, ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, cheat ‘em.’”