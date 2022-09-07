KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Terminal at the Lincoln Airport Back Open After Evacuation

September 7, 2022 11:10AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–The threat has been cleared, according to officials at the Lincoln Airport, after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning, prompting to the terminal to be evacuated.

The package was found during the normal baggage screening process. The terminal was evacuated for about an hour as a precaution. According to airport officials, the bomb squad determined the suspicious package was not a threat and passengers have been allowed back in the terminal.

Flights will resume but delays are expected.

Initial report:

11:10am Wednesday

The terminal at the Lincoln Airport has reportedly been evacuated as a precaution, after TSA officials found a suspicious package during the baggage screening process Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Airport officials say in a Tweet that LFR crews are at the scene and flight departures will be delayed anywhere from 2 to 4 hours.

