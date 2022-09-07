Terminal at the Lincoln Airport Back Open After Evacuation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–The threat has been cleared, according to officials at the Lincoln Airport, after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning, prompting to the terminal to be evacuated.

THREAT IS CLEARED. It was determined by the bomb squad the suspicious package was not a threat. Passengers are being allowed back in the terminal and flights will resume but delays are expected. — Lincoln Airport (@LNKairport) September 7, 2022

The package was found during the normal baggage screening process. The terminal was evacuated for about an hour as a precaution. According to airport officials, the bomb squad determined the suspicious package was not a threat and passengers have been allowed back in the terminal.

Flights will resume but delays are expected.

Initial report:

11:10am Wednesday

The terminal at the Lincoln Airport has reportedly been evacuated as a precaution, after TSA officials found a suspicious package during the baggage screening process Wednesday morning.

LNK TERMINAL EVACUATION: Our local TSA detected a suspicious package during our normal baggage screening process. As a precaution the Lincoln Airport terminal has been evacuated. LFR is on scene and we estimate flight departures being delayed 2-4 hours. — Lincoln Airport (@LNKairport) September 7, 2022

Lincoln Airport officials say in a Tweet that LFR crews are at the scene and flight departures will be delayed anywhere from 2 to 4 hours.