Tesla Recalling Nearly 16,000 Cars

DETROIT (AP) – Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that on the impacted vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair.

But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was complete.