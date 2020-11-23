Test NE Moving Gateway Mall Site
(KFOR NEWS November 23, 2020) Test Nebraska is moving its Gateway Mall location.
Starting Monday, November 23, Test Nebraska will be in the north parking lot of the former Sears store. The new location will have a climate-controlled drive-through facility able to accommodate 800 to 1000 tests per day. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, visit testnebraska.com or call, 402-207-9377.
CHI Health St. Elizabethwill be testing for COVID-19 in Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.
Bryan Health is testing for corona virus in th former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
98 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County Sunday, bringing the community total to 14,526. The number of deaths in the community remains at 67. LLCHD received only partial data due to system maintenance being conducted by the State. Additional case numbers are expected to be released later today.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in “Red,” indicating a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
- Work from home if possible.
- Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
- Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
