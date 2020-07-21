Testing Capacity Increasing As Schools Prepare To Re-open
Test Nebraska, the entity that has contracted with the State of Nebraska to provide testing services across the State, will increase its capacity to process samples from 3,600 per day to 7,000 per day. The lab, located at CHI St. Elizabeth, is gearing up by hiring additional staff and purchasing additional machinery right now.
University of Nebraska Ted Carter joined Governor Pete Ricketts to discuss plans for the coming fall semester.
Carter said remote education was a quick transition in the spring semester, and has continued throughout the summer. He added, however, that N-U is “ready to do it” in five weeks when the fall semester begins. Carter said it’s especially important to resume in-person teaching. “You cannot get the same level of education through a zoom call that you can get by physically being on campus. The social, intellectual, and moral growth from being on campus is a key moment in growth.”
Carter said “we have to learn to live in a Covid 19 world”. He said extra cleaning will be done, social distancing will be emphasized, and masks will be used. He added “We will have Husker Sports this fall.”