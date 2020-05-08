TestNebraska Site Opens Friday in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 8, 2020) 129,462 Nebraskans have taken about 165,000 total assessments at TestNebraska.com as of Thursday morning. Test Nebraska completed 526 tests yesterday in Grand Island and Omaha (combined).
Test Nebraska will start in Lincoln Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday and Saturday at the Lancaster County Events Center. Anyone who takes the assessment (initially or follow up) at TestNebraska.com will be selected to be tested if they choose the response “yes, I have symptoms.”
Anyone who selects health care worker, first responder, or meat packing as their occupation will also be tested, even if they do not report any symptoms of illness on the assessment.
Anyone who meets these criteria can schedule a time to get tested at one of our Test Nebraska locations. Everyone who signed up at TestNebraska.com received a follow up email asking them to update their assessment on Sunday night. If you haven’t done so already, please update your assessment.
Symptoms can develop quickly, and we will ask people to update their assessment from time to time as needed.
Nebraskans can expect to see the domain name “qemailserver.com” on communications they receive about their Test Nebraska assessments.
