The Bay to Host Housing/Utility Assistance Event Saturday

LIncoln, NE (June 11, 2021) Assistance in applying for financial aid to pay for housing and utility expenses will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at The Bay, 2005 “Y” Street. To qualify, need must be a result of the pandemic, and residents must meet income guidelines. This is a drive-through event at the parking lot, and participants do not need to leave their vehicles.
Money to pay for gas, electricity, and water bills, and rent payments is available now to those who qualify. These funds do not have to be repaid. To apply, attendees must bring income verification, lease agreement, and current utility bills. Income verification documents may include the latest tax returns, two months of pay stubs, unemployment insurance information, proof of free lunch enrollment, SNAP, and federal Pell Grants.
“You do not need to be unemployed at the moment” said Nick Martinez, the City Rental Assistance Coordinator. “If the pandemic put you behind, you are probably eligible for some assistance.”
Once an application is made, Martinez said, the debts will be verified and payments will be made directly to the landlord utility, or whereever the obligation is owed.
The program will help eligible applicants by paying back rent, and by paying up to three months of future rent.
For more information, such as questions on the type of verification documents to bring, contact Nick Martinez, City Rental Assistance Coordinator, at 402-441-9495 or [email protected]. Residents may also call 402-413-2085 or fill out the application at lincoln.ne.gov/rent to determine eligibility.
Fourth Man Sentenced After Home Invasion Robbery That Left Two People Dead