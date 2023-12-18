The Late Sandra Day O’Connor, The First Woman To Serve On The Supreme Court, Honored As Trailblazer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court lay in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, an Arizona native who served as an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism for more than two decades, died Dec. 1 at age 93.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor remembered her as a trailblazer who never lost sight of how the high court’s decisions affected ordinary people.

Mourners included Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve in her role.

O’Connor’s seven grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers carrying her casket to the court’s Great Hall.