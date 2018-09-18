The Nebraska-Purdue Party Just Got Bigger

The City Council has voted to expand the The Railyard’s designated entertainment district from inside the gates of The Railyard to R and Canopy streets. The special designation would add 4 more police officers to help control the crowd. Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, said he’ll have to pull officers from other areas on game day to make it work. Council member, Cyndi Lamm voted against it, but Council member, Jane Raybould, said expanding the crowd is better than cramming people in a smaller space. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Council chair, Bennie Shobe, said designers of The Railyard built in expandability, so he hopes Husker fans will behave as adults so it doesn’t spoil the chances of it happening again. Mayor Beutler has the final say.