The Righteous Brothers at the Lied Center POSTPONED

(LINCOLN, NE – October 22, 2021) Due to a medical emergency, The Righteous Brothers concert at the Lied Center on Oct 23, 2021 has been rescheduled to Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:30pm. The medical emergency is not COVID19 related. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming this legendary duo to the Lied Center soon” according to a statement from the Lied Center.
All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date in July, and patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled concert do not need to take any action. For refunds or account credits, please contact the Lied Center box office at (402) 472-4747 or [email protected].
Johnny Carson Foundation Gives $5M To Support More Husker Students