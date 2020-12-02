Theft Reported At North Lincoln Storage Unit
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported burglary from Tuesday night at Spare Room Storage, near 27th and Superior.
Investigators say a 44-year-old man told them sometime between November 24th and Tuesday night around 7pm, someone removed a lock form his storage unit and took three chainsaws, a floor jack and climbing rope. The loss is valued around $2,500. Police were processing the scene for evidence.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.