Thieves Attempt To Steal ATM From University of Nebraska Credit Union

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–Thieves early Monday morning tried to steal the ATM machine outside of the University of Nebraska Credit Union, 301 North 52nd Street, but were unsuccessful and the suspects ran off.
Lincoln Police say it was around 6am, where a 55-year-old man was out making a delivery, when he heard voices and the sound of construction work. The caller reported he saw two people running from a white truck left in the lot. That truck was connected to the ATM, which had been pulled from the ground.
Police did determine the truck was stolen out of Omaha and gathered information at the scene to help with the ongoing investigation. If you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.