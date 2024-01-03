Thieves Steal Coins, Silver Bar from Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Police are asking for your help in a burglary case, where security video shows two people using large rocks to break into Randolph Jewelry and Loan at 27th and Randolph early Monday morning.

According to Police Captain Todd Kocian, officers were sent out about an alarm going off. In reviewing the security video, Kocian says the suspects stole coins and a silver bar for a loss of over $1,300. Damage to the building is $800.

If you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.