Thieves Try To Steal ATM From Hickman Bank
HICKMAN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–At least two men reportedly were seen trying to steal an ATM from a Hickman bank early Tuesday morning.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says deputies received a report that two men were trying to dislodge the ATM at First State Bank in Hickman, off of 68th and Hickman Road. Wagner said the suspects used a large truck and a chain to try and remove the ATM. When deputies arrived, they said the ATM was still intact but was heavily damaged, the truck involved was also left behind.
Sheriff Wagner said the chain the suspects used broke and snapped back, breaking the windows in the pickup truck. He added that same truck was stolen about a half-hour before from a home north of Hickman. No cash was stolen from the ATM, but it suffered $5,000 worth of damage and the truck also sustained $5,000 in damage.
Investigators are looking at recent ATM thefts being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department that Sheriff Wagner said are similar in nature. If you have information on this case, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.