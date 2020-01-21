Things-To-Remember for February LPS All-Mail Election
Official ballots will begin appearing in the mailboxes of registered Lincoln voters over the next few days. The ballots, for Lincoln’s special school bond election, are going out in Tuesday’s mail. They’re due back February 11th.
A news conference highlighted what you need to know about the Lincoln Public Schools All-Mail Election.
The highlights include:
- All ballots will be mailed on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
- Voters must sign the oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope in order for their ballot to be counted.
- Voters must place one First Class or “Forever” stamp on the return envelope when mailing the ballot back to the Election Office.
- When returning ballots through the mail make sure to mail the ballots early. Preferably prior to Friday, February 7th. There is no longer next day mail delivery as all mail is sorted by the Post Office in Omaha.
- Ballots may be dropped off at the Election Office during regular office hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). A ballot drop box is located in front of the Election Office and is available 24 hours a day. No postage is required when dropping the ballot off at the office or the drop box.
- January 24th is the postmark deadline for voters to register to vote online, by mail or when applying or renewing their driver’s license at the DMV.
- January 31st at 6:00 p.m. is the deadline for voters to register to vote in person at the election office.
- Anyone who resides in the LPS School District and will be 18 on or before November 3, 2020 is eligible to register to vote and vote in this election as long as registration deadlines are met.
- An Automark vote marking device for voters with disabilities will be available in the Election Office through 5:00 p.m. on Election Day.
- February 11th (Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline for a replacement ballot.
- February 11th (Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline for all ballots to be returned to the Election Office.
