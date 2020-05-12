Third Death and 13 New Cases Related To COVID-19 Reported In Lancaster County
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–Health officials confirmed Tuesday there are 13 new cases of COVID-19 and a third death in Lancaster County.
So far, the total in Lincoln and Lancaster County is at 660 cases, along with three deaths, according to the city of Lincoln’s COVID-19 dashboard. Click here to see the latest numbers.
Across Nebraska, there are currently 8,665 confirmed cases and 103 deaths. Another update on the COVID-19 pandemic with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is coming up at 3:30pm Tuesday, which you can hear on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.