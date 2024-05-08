Third Suspect Arrested Related to Downtown Lincoln Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–Police have made another arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Lincoln from last October.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas on Wednesday said 25-year-old Alvin Jones, Jr. was arrested on Friday, following an arrest warrant that was issued last week. Jones faces four counts of second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

It was around 12:45am on October 20, 2023 that police were called to the area of 14th and “O” Street about a shooting. One victim was found at 13th and “O” with a non life-threatening injury. Three other victims arrived at a Lincoln hospital soon after. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Two other suspects, 17-year-old Teethloach Biel and 20-year-old Chudier Tut, have been arrested. Both of them have been charged with several felonies, including second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.