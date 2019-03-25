Thousands in Cash, Meth found in Traffic Stop and Hotel Room Search

Lincoln Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Grand Island man and Hastings woman early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m on Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle traveling without their headlights on near 35th and O Street and discovered the car had been reported stolen from Sutton, Nebraska.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 37-year-old Ross Richardson of Grand Island. The passenger was identified as 34-year-old Ashley Menard from Hastings. Officers found Richardson had $2487 and 14.65 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket. Menard had $902 in cash in her pocket. Baggies, a digital scale and methamphetamine residue was also located in the vehicle.

Officers learned Richardson and Menard were staying at a local hotel and obtained a search warrant for their room where they located half a pound of suspected methamphetamine. Richardson and Mendard were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating 28-416, and theft by receiving.