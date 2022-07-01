THOUSANDS OF FREE 2022 SUPER FAIR GATE TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Lincoln, NE— (July 1, 2022) The 2022 Lancaster County Super Fair July 28th-August 6th is just a few weeks away, but free fair gate tickets are available NOW at 48 fair sponsor locations in Lancaster County. From free family shows to agricultural experiences, to motorsports, to carnival rides, to live music, the Super Fair has plenty of fun for at least 2 visits.
Super Fair Gate Admission tickets are FREE while supplies last at U-Stop Shops, Russ’s Market, Super Saver and West Gate Bank locations across Lancaster County from July 1–August 6. Otherwise, entry to the fair is $3 per person per day and parking is $5 per vehicle per day CASH ONLY. Grab enough for all your fair visits while supplies last!
New this year the fair features more family friendlier hours with all events starting earlier and ending by 10:00PM all 10 days, including the Carnival and Pepsi Free Music Series.
MOTOR MANIA
Figure 8 Races, sponsored by Gana Trucking & Excavating, Inc., will kick off Super Fair’s Motor Mania series on Friday, July 29th with an evening of dirt-flying, car-crashing, fast-paced fun
The T.O. Haas Demolition Derby, where competitors ram and jam their way into victory Saturday, July 30th. Who will be the last car rolling at this annual sell-out event?
NEW to the Super Fair this year- Monster Trucks, sponsored by Morrow Collision Center! Catch this action packed premier show featuring pro TV Monster Trucks performing iconic jumps & stunts. Come out early for a meet N’ greet with the pros and photo-op with the trucks.
All motorsport events are held at the shaded Grandstand Outdoor Arena located at 84th Street & Havelock Avenue on the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds—enter using Gate 3 off Havelock Avenue. Both limited reserved and general admission tickets for MotorMania events are on sale now with prices ranging from $4-$20. Save 20% by purchasing tickets by July 27 (midnight). Prices jump July 28. Receive FREE parking by purchasing reserved tickets to at least 3 events.
CARNIVAL
The Heart of America Midway Carnival returns for all 10 days of the Super Fair! Save $20% and time in line by purchasing your All-You-Can-Ride wristbands online at SuperFair.org through July 27th.
PEPSI FREE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT SERIES
Catch live nightly music both weekends of the fair headlined by Lemon Fresh Day, Nebraska’s #1 cover band, and High Heel the Band, Omaha’s #1 cover band. Enjoy refreshing drinks from the beer garden and delicious fair food from nearby vendors. NEW to the series is a Hispanic Cultural Festival, organized by Bailes de Nebraska, featuring folkloric dances and live music on Sunday, July 31 from Noon-6pm.
FREE AGRICULTURE & EDUCATIONAL FAMILY EXPERIENCES
For the first 4 days only, get an up-close look at over 5,000 4-H/FFA livestock animals and static exhibits from horticulture and foods to robotics, photography, and fashion. The James Enterprise Family Fun Zone in the Multi-Purpose Arena has DOUBLED in size now featuring a variety of educational and family activities highlighted by:
During the 2nd week, watch daily horse shows and walk through a farm animal petting zoo. Plus see even more animals on Saturday Aug 6 for the Open Class Livestock Shows
FAIRGOER COMPETITIONS
Being an exhibitor at the county fair isn’t just for 4-H/FFA youth, it’s for all ages from anywhere! This year the following competitions are available to participate in:
For daily schedule of events, competition registration, and more info, visit SuperFair.org. It’s your Lancaster County Super Fair—let the good times grow and bring your friends & family out to enjoy the largest community event of the summer!