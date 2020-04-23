Thousands Sign Up For Corona Screening In First 24 Hours
Courtesy 1011 Now
Governor Pete Ricketts says over 50,000 people have signed up on the State’s new “Test Nebraska” website in its first 24 hours of operation. The website was set up to allow people to fill out a screening. The State has inked an agreement with a consortium of three Utah-based companies to administer as many as 540,000 tests.
PANDEMIC CHECKS NOW GOING OUT
The Governor said that software to process PANDEMIC unemployment claims “just became operational today” and said “those checks should now be going out.” The special Pandemic program provides benefits for those who lost jobs but who normally are not eligible for unemployment.
Under the process developed to develop the special benefits, those filing for the first time will have to go through a two-step process. First, they have to apply and receive a rejection from the system, and then re-apply through the special pandemic program.
Ricketts said it’s important for people who have never used the system before to make sure they follow both steps.
State Labor Commissioner John Albin says 166 people are now working on processing unemployment claims.