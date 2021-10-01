Threats Target State Senator and State Democratic Party Leader

(KFOR NEWS October 1, 2021) The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating threatening text messages involving a state senator and the leader of the state’s Democratic Party.
WOWT-TV in Omaha reports the NSP was contacted by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office in late August about threatening text messages involving State Sen. Carol Blood, who announced her run for governor earlier this month. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb tweeted screenshots of the messages Thursday saying they had been sent to her.
“I’m sitting on a [expletive] platinum mine of damning footage, written material and personal stories from about a hundred people who have been mistreated by both of you or either of your children… Both of you will sit the [expletive] down or it will all be made public. It’s that simple.” Warning: The tweet from Jane Kleeb contains graphic language.
An NSP spokesman told 6 News that after a thorough investigation, the source of the text messages was found and that the investigation had been handed over to the Adams County Attorney as the text messages had been received there. “No arrests have been made at this time,” the spokesman said.
