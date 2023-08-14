Three Arrests Made In Connection to Deadly Weekend Drug Overdose

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–A 23-year-old man is dead from an apparent fentanyl overdose over the weekend while three people are in jail.

According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, officers were called just after noon on Saturday to a home in the 5000 block of West Amarillo Drive, where a man was found dead. Follow up work with help from the Narcotics Task Force led to investigators contacting three men across town near 48th and Holdrege. In two vehicles, investigators found 47 suspected fentanyl pills, a bottle of promethazine syrup and nearly $3,800 cash.

Vollmer says 21-year-old Wren Chamberlain was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, while 23-year-old Aidan Glenn and 30-year-old Michael Smith were each arrested for possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug. Smith was also arrested for money possession while violating a drug statute.