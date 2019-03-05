Three Big Honors for Lincoln

This week Lincoln has received three honors, one recognizing Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities, a second for Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the third for Lincoln’s livability.

The American Public Works Association (APWA) Monday, officially recognized the City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department (LTU) for going above and beyond the requirements of the best management practices established nationally.

“Achieving this level of distinction demonstrates that Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is focused on delivering excellence in infrastructure operations and services and consistently adheres to nationally recognized and recommended practices,” said Chuck Williams, APWA Region VI director. “It also recognizes the agency’s commitment to a continuous review and improvement process for all management plans, policies and procedures.”

LTU is the first agency in the state to meet the national requirements and the 150th department to be accredited in North America.

“During our APWA self-assessment, we learned who we are and who we wanted to be, and we set our goals accordingly,” said LTU Director Miki Esposito.

Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain announced Tuesday, that Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) is the first recipient of the Randy R. Bruegman Agency Innovation Award. The award is presented by the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) to an agency that has shown continuous improvement, is focused on outcomes and has progressive leadership.

“The award is not just for LFR, rather it is a reflection of the community’s dedication to identify and pursue incentives important to them as citizens,” Despain said. The award’s goal is to recognize, incentivize, and advocate for innovation in the fire and emergency service.

Also on Tuesday a survey conducted by Livability.com indicated Lincoln is in the top 10 of the 100 best places to live. More than 1,000 Millennials were surveyed with the top responses of job opportunities and affordability being major factors.

“The cities on this year’s list represent the best of the best when it comes to affordability and opportunity,” says Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Winona Dimeo-Ediger. “These 100 cities are not just fantastic places to live in terms of their amenities, education, health care and infrastructure, they are places where young people can build amazing careers and communities.”

Lincoln ranked #9 just behind Pittsburgh PA, Sioux Falls SD, and Columbia MO. Boise ID ranked #1.

You can view the complete list here.

